Companion Animal Diagnostic Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Companion Animal Diagnostic market with company profiles of key players such as:

Abaxis, Inc.

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corp.

QIAGEN

Randox Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Companion Animal

Dogs

Cats

Equine

Others

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

ELISA

Lateral Flow Assay

Immunoassay Analyzers

Others

Clinical Biochemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

PCR

Microarrays

Urinalysis

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Companion Animal Diagnostic Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Companion Animal Diagnostic Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Analysis By Companion Animal

Chapter 6 Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Companion Animal Diagnostic Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Companion Animal Diagnostic Industry

