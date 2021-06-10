Automotive Steel Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Automotive Steel Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, vehicle type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Steel market with company profiles of key players such as:

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel

Hesteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel

POSCO

Severstal

ThyssenKrupp

TimkenSteel

United States Steel Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Mild Steel

Alloy Steel

High Strength Steel

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application

Body-in White

Drive Train

Suspension

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Automotive Steel Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Steel Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Steel Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Steel Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Steel Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Automotive Steel Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 7 Automotive Steel Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Automotive Steel Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Steel Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Automotive Steel Industry

