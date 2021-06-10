EV Traction Motor Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on motor type, voltage rating and vehicle type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global EV Traction Motor market with company profiles of key players such as:

ABB Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Magnetic Systems Technology

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

SKF AB

Valeo SA

YASA Motors Ltd.

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Zytek Group Limited

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Induction/Asynchronous Motor

Hybrid Motors (HM)

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM)

By Voltage Rating

Low

High

By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Electric Vehicle

Mild Hybrid Vehicle

Full Hybrid Vehicles

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global EV Traction Motor Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 EV Traction Motor Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 EV Traction Motor Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 EV Traction Motor Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 EV Traction Motor Market Analysis By Motor Type

Chapter 6 EV Traction Motor Market Analysis By Voltage Rating

Chapter 7 EV Traction Motor Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 8 EV Traction Motor Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of EV Traction Motor Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of EV Traction Motor Industry

