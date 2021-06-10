Artificial Grass Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on installation, fiber base material, application and infill material. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Artificial Grass market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Act Global
- Controlled Product
- sDowDuPont
- El Espartano
- Limonta
- Matrix Turf
- Nurteks Hali
- Shaw Industries Group
- SIS Pitches
- Soccer Grass
- SportGroup
- Sportlink
- Tarkett
- TigerTurf
- Victoria PLC
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Installation
- Flooring
- Wall Cladding
By Fiber Base Material
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Nylon
By Application
- Contact Sports
- Non-Contact Sports
- Leisure
- Landscaping
By Infill Material
- Petroleum-Based Infill
- Sand Infill
- Plant-Based Infill
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Artificial Grass Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Artificial Grass Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Artificial Grass Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Artificial Grass Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Artificial Grass Market Analysis By Installation
Chapter 6 Artificial Grass Market Analysis By Fiber Base Material
Chapter 7 Artificial Grass Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 Artificial Grass Market Analysis By Infill Material
Chapter 9 Artificial Grass Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Artificial Grass Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Artificial Grass Industry
