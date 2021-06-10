Shared Mobility Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on service model and vehicle. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Shared Mobility market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Car2Go
- Deutsche Bahn Connect GmbH
- DiDi Chuxing
- Drive Now (BMW)
- EVCARD
- Flinkster
- Grab
- GreenGo
- Lyft
- Uber
- Zipcar
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Service Model
- Ride Hailing
- Bike Sharing
- Ride Sharing
- Car Sharing
- Others
By Vehicle
- Cars
- Two-Wheelers
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Shared Mobility Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Shared Mobility Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Shared Mobility Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Shared Mobility Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Shared Mobility Market Analysis By Service Model
Chapter 6 Shared Mobility Market Analysis By Vehicle
Chapter 7 Shared Mobility Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Shared Mobility Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Shared Mobility Industry
