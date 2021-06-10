Shared Mobility Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on service model and vehicle. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Shared Mobility market with company profiles of key players such as:

Car2Go

Deutsche Bahn Connect GmbH

DiDi Chuxing

Drive Now (BMW)

EVCARD

Flinkster

Grab

GreenGo

Lyft

Uber

Zipcar

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Service Model

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

By Vehicle

Cars

Two-Wheelers

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Shared Mobility Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Shared Mobility Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Shared Mobility Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Shared Mobility Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Shared Mobility Market Analysis By Service Model

Chapter 6 Shared Mobility Market Analysis By Vehicle

Chapter 7 Shared Mobility Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Shared Mobility Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Shared Mobility Industry

