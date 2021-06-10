Travel Retail Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type and channel. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Travel Retail market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Aer Rianta International (ARI)
- China Duty Free Group (CDFG)
- DFS Group
- Dufry
- Gebr. Heinemann
- King Power International Group
- Lotte Duty Free
- Ls Travel Retail
- The Naunace Group
- The Shilla Duty Free
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product Type
- Perfume & Cosmetics
- Wine & Spirit
- Electronics
- Luxury Goods
- Food, Confectionery, & Catering
- Tobacco
- Others
By Channel
- Airport
- Cruise Liner
- Railway Station
- Border, Downtown & Hotel Shop
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Travel Retail Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Travel Retail Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Travel Retail Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Travel Retail Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Travel Retail Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 6 Travel Retail Market Analysis By Channel
Chapter 7 Travel Retail Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Travel Retail Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Travel Retail Industry
