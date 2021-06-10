Payment Gateway Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, enterprise size and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Payment Gateway market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Adyen N.V.
- Alipay.com Co Ltd.
- Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.)
- BitPay, Inc.
- Ingenico Group
- Payoneer Inc.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- PayU Group
- Payza
- Razorpay Software Private Limited
- Skrill Limited, VeriFone Holdings, Inc.
- WePay, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Hosted
- Non-Hosted
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprise {SME}
- Large Enterprise
By End-User
- Travel
- Retail
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Payment Gateway Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Payment Gateway Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Payment Gateway Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Payment Gateway Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Payment Gateway Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Payment Gateway Market Analysis By Enterprise Size
Chapter 7 Payment Gateway Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 Payment Gateway Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Payment Gateway Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Payment Gateway Industry
