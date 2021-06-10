Digital Twin Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Digital Twin market with company profiles of key players such as:
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Application
- Product Design and Development
- Machine and Equipment Health Monitoring
- Predictive Maintenance
- Dynamic Optimization
By End User
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive and Transportation
- Home and Commercial
- Electronics & Electrical/Machine Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Digital Twin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Digital Twin Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Digital Twin Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Digital Twin Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Digital Twin Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Digital Twin Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 7 Digital Twin Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Digital Twin Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Digital Twin Industry
