Advanced Farming Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Advanced Farming market with company profiles of key players such as:

John Deere & Company

Raven Industries, Inc.

AGCO Corp.

AgJunction Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Cisco Systems

IBM Corp.

Smart Fertilizer Management

Blue River Technology

Microsoft Corp.

Intel Corporation

ThingWorx

Growing Smart

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology

Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)

High Precision Positioning Systems

Automated Steering Systems

Remote Sensing

Integrated Electronic Communication

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Services

Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

By Applications

Fleet Management

Livestock Farming

Forest Farming

Aqua Farming

Horticulture

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Advanced Farming Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Advanced Farming Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Advanced Farming Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Advanced Farming Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Deployment Mode

Chapter 7 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Services

Chapter 8 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 9 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Advanced Farming Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Advanced Farming Industry

