Advanced Farming Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology, deployment mode, services and applications. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Advanced Farming market with company profiles of key players such as:
- John Deere & Company
- Raven Industries, Inc.
- AGCO Corp.
- AgJunction Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- Cisco Systems
- IBM Corp.
- Smart Fertilizer Management
- Blue River Technology
- Microsoft Corp.
- Intel Corporation
- ThingWorx
- Growing Smart
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Technology
- Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)
- High Precision Positioning Systems
- Automated Steering Systems
- Remote Sensing
- Integrated Electronic Communication
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Services
- Integration
- Maintenance
- Consulting & Training
By Applications
- Fleet Management
- Livestock Farming
- Forest Farming
- Aqua Farming
- Horticulture
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Advanced Farming Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Advanced Farming Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Advanced Farming Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Advanced Farming Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Deployment Mode
Chapter 7 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Services
Chapter 8 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 9 Advanced Farming Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Advanced Farming Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Advanced Farming Industry
