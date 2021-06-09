Image-guided Therapy Systems Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Image-guided Therapy Systems market with company profiles of key players such as:

Analogic Corporation

Brainlab AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

By Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Image-guided Therapy Systems Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Image-guided Therapy Systems Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Image-guided Therapy Systems Industry

