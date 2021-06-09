Online Fraud Detection Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Online Fraud Detection Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Online Fraud Detection market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Total System Services, Inc.
- Software AG
- SAS Institute Inc.
- SAP SE
- Oracle
- IBM
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Experian plc
- BAE Systems
- ACI Worldwide, Inc.
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Solutions
- Fraud Analytics
- Authentication
- Governance, Risk, and Compliance
By Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Application
- Insurance Claims
- Money Laundering
- Payment Fraud
- Others
By Organization
- SMB
- Large Enterprise
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Retail & E-commerce
- Others
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Online Fraud Detection Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Online Fraud Detection Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Online Fraud Detection Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Online Fraud Detection Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By Service Type
Chapter 6 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By Payload
Chapter 7 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By Orbit
Chapter 8 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By Launch Platform
Chapter 9 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By Launch Vehicle Size
Chapter 10 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 11 Online Fraud Detection Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Online Fraud Detection Companies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Online Fraud Detection Industry
