Gas Turbine Generators Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Gas Turbine Generators market with company profiles of key players such as:

General Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

By Design Type

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Rating Capacity

Less than 40 MW

40–120 MW

120–300 MW

Above 300 MW

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Gas Turbine Generators Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Gas Turbine Generators Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Gas Turbine Generators Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Gas Turbine Generators Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Gas Turbine Generators Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Gas Turbine Generators Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Gas Turbine Generators Market Analysis By Cell Type

Chapter 8 Gas Turbine Generators Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Gas Turbine Generators Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Gas Turbine Generators Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Gas Turbine Generators Industry

