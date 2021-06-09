Mobileing Platforms Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Mobileing Platforms Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Mobileing Platforms market with company profiles of key players such as:

Vibes

Localytics

Urban Airship

Leanplum

Pyze

IMImobile

Swrve

MoEngage

Salesforce

Sailthru

Braze

IBM

SessionM

Oracle

TUNE

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Channel

Messaging

Push notification

Mobile Emails

Quick Response (QR) Code

Location-based Marketing

In-app Messages

Mobile Web

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail and eCommerce

Travel and Logistics

Automotive

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Others (includes energy, education, real estate, and utilities and power)

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Mobileing Platforms Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Mobileing Platforms Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Mobileing Platforms Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Mobileing Platforms Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Mobileing Platforms Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Mobileing Platforms Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Mobileing Platforms Market Analysis By Cell Type

Chapter 8 Mobileing Platforms Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Mobileing Platforms Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Mobileing Platforms Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Mobileing Platforms Industry

