Yoga Mat Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Yoga Mat Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Yoga Mat market with company profiles of key players such as:
- OutdoorGearLab LLC (US)-Prana Revolution
- Kolckmann GmbH (Germany)-Ako Yoga
- Hugger Mugger (US)-Tapas, Eco-Rich, and Earth Elements
- Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology Co., Ltd. (China)-HFX
- Shrine Sports Distributors (India)-Stag
- Jade Yoga (US)
- Liforme Ltd (UK)
- Mandala Yoga Mat (US)
- Aerolite (India)
- Shanghai Eversuccess Industries Co., Ltd (China)
- Shanghai Fitnessourcing Inc. (China)
- Hefei Bodyup Sports Co., Ltd. (China)
- Elysian (Taiwan)
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Material
- PVC
- TPE
- Rubber
- PE
- Cotton/Jute
By Distribution Channel
- Specialty Store
- Departmental Store & Hypermarket
- BOnline Channel
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Yoga Mat Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Yoga Mat Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Yoga Mat Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Yoga Mat Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Yoga Mat Market Analysis By Material
Chapter 6 Yoga Mat Market Analysis By Distribution Channel
Chapter 7 Yoga Mat Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Yoga Mat Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Yoga Mat Industry
