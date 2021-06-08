Global Basalt Fibre Market Research Report | DecisionDatabases.com

The Global Basalt Fibre Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, form, composite processing method, application and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Basalt Fibre market with company profiles of key players such as:
- NMG Composites Co., Ltd.
- Kamenny VEK
- Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd.
- Mafic SA
- Technobasalt-Invest LLC
- Russian Basalt
- Isomatex SA
- Incotelogy GmbH
- Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology
- Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.
- Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Basalt Technology UK Limited
- Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Asatec GmbH
- Sichuan Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.
- Fiberbas Construction and Building Technologies
- Basalt Products Group LLC
- Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D Co., Ltd.
- Yingkou Hongyuan Fiberglass Technology Co., Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Composites
- Non-Composites
By Form
- Continuous Basalt Fibre
- Discrete Basalt Fibre
By Composite Processing Method
- Pultrusion
- PrePregs
- Compression Moulding
- Hand Layup
- Resin Moulding
- Vaccum Infusion
- Spray Gun
- Filament Winding
- Resin film Infusion (RFI)
- Others
By Application
- Concrete reinforcement
- Roads
- Mesh filters
- Insulator
- Wall Plugs
- Spray Application
- Refractory Bricks and Blocks
- Walls and foundations
- Coastline reinforcement
- Reinforcement for Sports equipment and Automotive Parts
- Water works
- Ship & Boats Building
- Shafts and tunnels
- Composites
- Others
By End-Use Industry
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Wind Energy
- Marines
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Basalt Fibre Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Basalt Fibre Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Basalt Fibre Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Basalt Fibre Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Form
Chapter 7 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Composite Processing Method
Chapter 8 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 9 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By End-Use Industry
Chapter 10 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Basalt Fibre Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Basalt Fibre Industry
