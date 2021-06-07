Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Agrochemical and Pesticide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Bayer

Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

Monsanto

BASF

Adama

Nufarm

Syngenta

DowDuPont

Albaugh

Gharda

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Nanjing Red Sun

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Yancheng Limin Chemical

KWIN Joint-stock

Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

Hubei Sanonda

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Bailing Agrochemical

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Insecticides

Antiseptics

Herbicides

Other

By Application

Agricultural

Garden

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Agrochemical and Pesticide Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry

