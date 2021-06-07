Global Women Sportswear Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Women Sportswear Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, fabric, distribution channel and price range. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Women Sportswear market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Mizuno Corporation
- Adidas AG
- ASICS Corporation
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Nike, Inc.
- V.F. Corporation
- Puma SE
- Under Armour, Inc.
- Gap, Inc.
- 2XU
- Marmot
- Patagonia
- Mountain Hardwear
- Vie Active, LLC
- Mountain Khakis
- Forever 21
- Jordan
- Gramicci
- Filas
- Prana
- Aeropostale
- Ralph Lauren
- Victoria’s Secret
- Jockey
- Beyond Yoga
- Lycra
- Lululemon
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product
- Top
- Bottom
- Outerwear
- Innerwear & Swimwear
- Others
By Fabric
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Neoprene
- Polypropylene
- Spandex
- Cotton
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Price Range
- Below $20
- $20‐$40
- $40‐$60
- $60 & Above
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Women Sportswear Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Women Sportswear Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Women Sportswear Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Women Sportswear Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Women Sportswear Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Women Sportswear Market Analysis By Fabric
Chapter 7 Women Sportswear Market Analysis By Distribution Channel
Chapter 8 Women Sportswear Market Analysis By Price Range
Chapter 9 Women Sportswear Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Women Sportswear Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Women Sportswear Industry
