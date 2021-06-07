Global Pea Protein Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

Categories
The Global Pea Protein Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, form, source and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Pea Protein market with company profiles of key players such as:

  • A&B Ingredients
  • Roquette Freres Le Romarin
  • Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
  • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
  • Glanbia, Plc
  • Nutri-Pea Limited
  • Sotexpro SA
  • Axiom Foods, Inc.
  • Farbest Brands/Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation
  • Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type

  • Isolates
  • Concentrates
  • Textured

By Form

  • Dry
  • Wet

By Source

  • Split yellow peas
  • Lentils
  • Chickpeas

By Application

  • Meat Substitutes
  • Performance Nutrition
  • Functional Foods
  • Snacks
  • Beverages
  • Bakery Products
  • Confectionery

By Geography:

  • North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
  • Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Pea Protein Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Pea Protein Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Pea Protein Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Pea Protein Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Pea Protein Market Analysis  By Type
Chapter 6 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Form
Chapter 7 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Source
Chapter 8 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 9 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Pea Protein Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Pea Protein Industry

