Global Pea Protein Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

A&B Ingredients

Roquette Freres Le Romarin

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Glanbia, Plc

Nutri-Pea Limited

Sotexpro SA

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Farbest Brands/Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Form

Dry

Wet

By Source

Split yellow peas

Lentils

Chickpeas

By Application

Meat Substitutes

Performance Nutrition

Functional Foods

Snacks

Beverages

Bakery Products

Confectionery

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Chapter 1 Pea Protein Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Pea Protein Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Pea Protein Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 7 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Source

Chapter 8 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Pea Protein Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Pea Protein Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Pea Protein Industry

