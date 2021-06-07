Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on orthodontic equipment and orthodontic consumables. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market with company profiles of key players such as:

M Unitek

DB Orthodontics Ltd.

Align Technology

G&H Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

Henry Schein

American Orthodontics

Patterson Companies

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply International

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Orthodontic Equipment

Dental Chairs

Light-Cure Equipment

CAD/CAM Systems

Hand-Pieces

Dental Lasers

Scaling Units

Dental Radiology Equipment

By Orthodontic Consumables

Orthodontic Anchorage Appliances

Orthodontic Ligature

Orthodontic Brackets

Orthodontic Archwires

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis By Orthodontic Equipment

Chapter 6 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis By Orthodontic Consumables

Chapter 7 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Industry

