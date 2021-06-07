Global Automotive Electronics Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Automotive Electronics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, application and sales channel. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Electronics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Altera (Intel Corporation)

Broadcom Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa (Hella)

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component

ECU

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

By Application

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Automotive Electronics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Electronics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Electronics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Automotive Electronics Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Automotive Electronics Market Analysis By Sales Channel

Chapter 8 Automotive Electronics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Electronics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Automotive Electronics Industry

