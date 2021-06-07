Global Data Center Cooling Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Data Center Cooling Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution, services, data center type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Data Center Cooling market with company profiles of key players such as:

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Alfa Laval, Coolcenteric.

Asetek, Inc.

Cisco Systems.

Delta Power Solutions.

Fujitsu Ltd.

KG.

Munters.

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Schneider Electric SE.

Shenzhen Envicool Technology and Adaptivcool

Stulz GmbH

Coolcentric

Vertiv (Emerson Network Power)

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Solution

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems

Cooling Towers

Others

By Services

Installation and Deployment

Support and Maintenance Services

By Data Center Type

Small & Medium Sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

By End-User

Banking/Financial Services

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Central/Local Government

Entertainment and Media

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Data Center Cooling Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Data Center Cooling Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Data Center Cooling Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Data Center Cooling Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Data Center Cooling Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Data Center Cooling Market Analysis By Services

Chapter 7 Data Center Cooling Market Analysis By Data Center Type

Chapter 8 Data Center Cooling Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Data Center Cooling Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Data Center Cooling Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Data Center Cooling Industry

