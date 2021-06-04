Global Spirulina Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Spirulina Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activityinvolved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, application and drug formulation. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the Global Spirulina market with company profiles of key players such as:

ALGENOL BIOFUELS INC.

CABASSI & GIURIATI SPA

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

CYANE

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

DDW INC.

DIC CORPORATION

DÖHLER GMBH

DONGTAI CITY SPIRULINA BIO-ENGINEERING CO, LTD.

ECHLORIAL

E.I.D. PARRY LIMITED

GIVAUDAN INTERNATIONAL SA

PROLGAE SPIRULINA SUPPLIES PVT. LTD.

POND TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Arthrospira Platensis

Arthrospira Maxima

By Application

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Others

By Drug Formulation

Powder

Tablet & Capsule

Liquid

Granule & Gelling Agent

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East &Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Spirulina Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Spirulina Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Spirulina Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Spirulina Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Spirulina Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Spirulina Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Spirulina Market Analysis By Drug Formulation

Chapter 8 Spirulina Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Spirulina Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Spirulina Industry

