Global Console Games Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Console Games market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Tencent Games
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Microsoft Studios
- Activision Blizzard
- EA
- Nintendo
- Take-Two Interactive
- Rockstar
- Ubisoft
- Valve Corporation
- 2K Games
- Gameloft
- Naughty Dog
- Capcom
- Mojang
- Others
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Digital console games
- Online/Microtransaction console
- Physical console games
By Applications:
- TV
- Computer/PC
- System consoles such as Gameboy and Play station portable
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Console Games Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Console Games Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Console Games Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Console Games Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Console Games Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Console Games Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Console Games Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Console Games Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Console Games Industry
