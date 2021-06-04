Global Self-care Medical Devices Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Self-care Medical Devices market with company profiles of key players such as:

Medtronic plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bayer HealthCare LLC

General Electric Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

ResMed, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Martifarm Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Body Temperature Monitors

Nebulizers

Pedometers

Pregnancy/Fertility Test Kits

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

HIV Test Kits

Others

By End Users

Geriatric

Paediatrics

Adults

Pregnant Women

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Self-care Medical Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Self-care Medical Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Self-care Medical Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Self-care Medical Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Self-care Medical Devices Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Self-care Medical Devices Market Analysis By End Users

Chapter 7 Self-care Medical Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Self-care Medical Devices Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Self-care Medical Devices Industry

