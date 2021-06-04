Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

Organix A.G

Armando Alvarez Group

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

BioBag International AS

RKW Group

AEP Industries Inc.

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Biodegradable Plastic

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Controlled Degradation Masterbatches

Others (naturally produced polyesters including PVB, PHB, and PHBH; renewable resource polyesters such as PLA; synthetic aliphatic polyesters including PCL and PBS; photo-biodegradable plastics)

By Type

Starch

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others [starch blended with polyhydroxyhexanoate (PHH), starch blended with polylactic acid aliphatic copolymer (CPLA)]

By Crop Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Analysis By Biodegradable Plastic

Chapter 6 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Analysis By Crop Type

Chapter 8 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Biodegradable Mulch Film Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Biodegradable Mulch Film Industry

