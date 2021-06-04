Global Hand Trucks Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Hand Trucks market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)
- Magliner
- Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing Inc.)
- Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Taifa Group
- BandP Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)
- Wesco Industrial Products LLC.
- Maker Group Industry Limited
- BIL Group
- The Fairbanks Company
- Qingdao Giant Industry and Trading
- Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology
- Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Material Type
- Steel Hand Trucks
- Aluminum Hand Trucks
By Product Type
- Under 150 Pound
- 150-300 Pound
- 300-600 Pound
- 600-1,000 Pound
- Over 1,000 Pound
By Application
- Transport Stations
- Retail
- Households
- Others
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Hand Trucks Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Hand Trucks Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Hand Trucks Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Hand Trucks Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Hand Trucks Market Analysis By Material Type
Chapter 6 Hand Trucks Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 7 Hand Trucks Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 Hand Trucks Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Hand Trucks Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Hand Trucks Industry
