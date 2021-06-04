Global 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 5G Infrastructure market with company profiles of key players such as:

AT&T

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Verizon

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)

By Operational Frequency

Sub 6 GHz

Above 6 GHz

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 5G Infrastructure Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 5G Infrastructure Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 5G Infrastructure Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By Communication Infrastructure

Chapter 6 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By Core Network Technology

Chapter 7 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By Network Architecture

Chapter 8 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By Operational Frequency

Chapter 9 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 10 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of 5G Infrastructure Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of 5G Infrastructure Industry

