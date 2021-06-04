Global Board Games Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Board Games Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Board Games market with company profiles of key players such as:

Asmodée Éditions (Group)

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Clementoni

CMON

The Walt Disney Co.

Fremont Die Consumer Products

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Goliath

The Grey Fox Games

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type

Tabletop Games

Card & Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPG Games

By Game Type

Strategy & War Games

Educational Games

Fantasy Games

Sport Games

Others (Creativity, Luck, etc.)

By Material

Plastic

Wood

Others (Rubber, Metal, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline(Large Format Stores ,Specialty Stores,Small Retail Stores)

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Board Games Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Board Games Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Board Games Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Board Games Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Board Games Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Board Games Market Analysis By Game Type

Chapter 7 Board Games Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 8 Board Games Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

Chapter 9 Board Games Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Board Games Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Board Games Industry

