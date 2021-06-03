Global OTR Tires Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global OTR Tires Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global OTR Tires market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Bridgestone
- Michelin
- Goodyear
- Yokohama Tire
- China National Tyre & Rubber
- MRF
- Continental
- Belshina
- Cheng-Shin Rubber
- Eurotire
- Linglong Tire
- BKT
- Alliance Tire Group
- Doublestar
- Triangle
- Fujian Haian Rubber
- Prinx Chengshan
- Apollo
- Pirelli
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product Type
- Radial Tires
- Bias Tires
- Non-Pneumatic Tires
By Vehicle Type
- Earthmovers
- Loader and Dozers
- Graders
- Material Handling Equipment
- Tractors and Agricultural Equipment
By End Users
- Construction
- Industrial
- Mining
- Agriculture
- Ports
- Other (Defense etc.)
By Target Market
- OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
- Aftermarket
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global OTR Tires Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 OTR Tires Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 OTR Tires Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 OTR Tires Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 OTR Tires Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 6 OTR Tires Market Analysis By Vehicle Type
Chapter 7 OTR Tires Market Analysis By End Users
Chapter 8 OTR Tires Market Analysis By Target Market
Chapter 9 OTR Tires Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of OTR Tires Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of OTR Tires Industry
