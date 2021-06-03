Global Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Static Var Compensator (SVC) market with company profiles of key players such as:

Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric

Eaton Corp plc

American Electric Power

Hyosung

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

American Superconductor Corp.

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Thyristor-Based

TCR-FC

TCR-TSC

MCR-Based

By Component

Power Electronic Device

Harmonic Filter

Thyristor

Reactor

Capacitor Bank

GIS Switchgear

Phase Shifting Transformer (PST)

Surge Arrester

Control Protection System

By Vertical

Electric Utility

Renewable

Railway

Industrial

Oil & Gas

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 7 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 8 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Static Var Compensator (SVC) Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Static Var Compensator (SVC) Industry

