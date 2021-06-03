Global Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report | Industry News Engine

The Global Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Static Var Compensator (SVC) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd.
- ABB Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- General Electric
- Eaton Corp plc
- American Electric Power
- Hyosung
- NR Electric Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- American Superconductor Corp.
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Thyristor-Based
- TCR-FC
- TCR-TSC
- MCR-Based
By Component
- Power Electronic Device
- Harmonic Filter
- Thyristor
- Reactor
- Capacitor Bank
- GIS Switchgear
- Phase Shifting Transformer (PST)
- Surge Arrester
- Control Protection System
By Vertical
- Electric Utility
- Renewable
- Railway
- Industrial
- Oil & Gas
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 7 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 8 Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Static Var Compensator (SVC) Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Static Var Compensator (SVC) Industry
