Global Power Bank Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on capacity range, number of USB ports, energy source, battery type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Power Bank market with company profiles of key players such as:

Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Ravpower Inc.

Sony Corp.

UIMI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

UNU Electronics Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Capacity Range:

500–3499mAh

3500–6499mAh

6500–9499mAh

9500–12499mAh

12500–15499mAh

Above 15500mAh

By Number Of USB Port:

One USB Port

Two USB Ports

More Than Two USB Ports

By Energy Source:

Electric

Solar

By Battery Type:

Lithium Ion (LI-Ion) Battery

Lithium Polymer (LI-Polymer) Battery

By Applications:

Smartphone

Tablet

Portable Media Device

Digital Camera

Laptop

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Power Bank Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Power Bank Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Power Bank Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Power Bank Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Power Bank Market Analysis By Capacity Range

Chapter 6 Power Bank Market Analysis By Number Of USB Port

Chapter 7 Power Bank Market Analysis By Energy Source

Chapter 8 Power Bank Market Analysis By Battery Type

Chapter 9 Power Bank Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 10 Power Bank Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Power Bank Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Power Bank Industry

