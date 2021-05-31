Global Deep Learning Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution, hardware, application and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Deep Learning market with company profiles of key players such as:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Clarifai, Inc.

Entilic

Google, Inc.

HyperVerge

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Service Installation Services Integration Services Maintenance & Support Services



By Hardware:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-Specific Integration Circuit (ASIC)

By Applications:

Image Recognition

Voice Recognition

Video Surveillance & Diagnostics

Data Mining

By End-Use:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Deep Learning Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Deep Learning Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Deep Learning Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Deep Learning Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Deep Learning Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Deep Learning Market Analysis By Hardware

Chapter 7 Deep Learning Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Deep Learning Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Deep Learning Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Deep Learning Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Deep Learning Industry

