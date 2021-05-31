Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on species, technology and form. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Meat Speciation Testing market with company profiles of key players such as:

AB Sciex LLC

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific SE

Geneius Laboratories Ltd.

Genetic ID NA, Inc.

International Laboratory Services Ltd.

LGC Science Group Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Scientific Analysis Laboratories Ltd.

VWR International LLC

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Species:

Cow (Bos taurus)

Swine (Sus scrofa)

Chicken (Gallus gallus)

Horse (Equus caballus)

Sheep (Ovis aries)

Others (turkey, goat, and rabbit)

By Technology:

PCR

ELISA

Other molecular diagnostic tests (LC-MS/MS)

By Form:

Raw

Cooked

Processed Meat

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Meat Speciation Testing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Meat Speciation Testing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Meat Speciation Testing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Meat Speciation Testing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis By Species

Chapter 6 Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 8 Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Meat Speciation Testing Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Meat Speciation Testing Industry

