Global Location Of Things Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Location Of Things market with company profiles of key players such as:

Awarepoint Corporation

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

ESRI

Geofeedia

Gobabl

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

Here

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Navigine

Pitney Bowes

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Telogis

Tibco Software, Inc.

Ubisense Group PLC.

Wireless Logic

Zebra Technologies

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

By Applications:

Mapping & Navigation

Location-Based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform

Location-Based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Asset Management

IoT Location Intelligence

By Vertical:

Defense

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare & Life Science

Industrial Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Other Verticals

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Location Of Things Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Location Of Things Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Location Of Things Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Location Of Things Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Location Of Things Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Location Of Things Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Location Of Things Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 8 Location Of Things Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Location Of Things Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Location Of Things Industry

