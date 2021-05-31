Global SCADA Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on components, architecture and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global SCADA market with company profiles of key players such as:

ABB, Ltd.

Afcon Holdings Group

Emerson Electric, Co.

General Electric, Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Components:

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Communication Systems

Others

By Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-User:

Electrical power

Oil & gas

Water & wastewater

Manufacturing

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global SCADA Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 SCADA Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 SCADA Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 SCADA Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 SCADA Market Analysis By Components

Chapter 6 SCADA Market Analysis By Architecture

Chapter 7 SCADA Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 8 SCADA Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of SCADA Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of SCADA Industry

