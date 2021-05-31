Global Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on chemistry, source, end-use and material. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Battery Recycling market with company profiles of key players such as:

Aqua Metals

Battery Solutions, Inc.

Call2recycle

Enersys

Exide Technologies

Gopher Resource

Gravita India Limited

Johnson Controls

Teck Resources Limited

Umicore

Others

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Chemistry:

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-Based Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

Other Batteries

By Source:

Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries

By End-Use:

Extraction of Material

Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life

Disposal

By Material:

Iron

Manganese

Nickel

Lithium

Lead

Cobalt

Aluminum

Plastic

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Battery Recycling Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Battery Recycling Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Battery Recycling Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Battery Recycling Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Chemistry

Chapter 6 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Source

Chapter 7 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 9 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Battery Recycling Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Battery Recycling Industry

