Global Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on chemistry, source, end-use and material. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Battery Recycling market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Aqua Metals
- Battery Solutions, Inc.
- Call2recycle
- Enersys
- Exide Technologies
- Gopher Resource
- Gravita India Limited
- Johnson Controls
- Teck Resources Limited
- Umicore
- Others
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Chemistry:
- Lead Acid Battery
- Lithium-Based Battery
- Nickel-Based Battery
- Other Batteries
By Source:
- Automotive Batteries
- Industrial Batteries
- Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries
By End-Use:
- Extraction of Material
- Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life
- Disposal
By Material:
- Iron
- Manganese
- Nickel
- Lithium
- Lead
- Cobalt
- Aluminum
- Plastic
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Battery Recycling Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Battery Recycling Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Battery Recycling Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Battery Recycling Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Chemistry
Chapter 6 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Source
Chapter 7 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 8 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Material
Chapter 9 Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Battery Recycling Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Battery Recycling Industry
