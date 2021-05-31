Global Isocyanates Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Isocyanates market with company profiles of key players such as:

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer Materialscience Ag

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International Llc

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Vencorex

Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co. Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Methylene Diphenly DiIsocyanates (MDI)

Toluene DiIsocyanates (TDI)

Aliphatic Isocyanates

Others

By Applications:

Rigid foam

Flexible foam

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Elastomers & binders

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Isocyanates Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Isocyanates Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Isocyanates Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Isocyanates Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Isocyanates Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Isocyanates Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Isocyanates Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Isocyanates Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Isocyanates Industry

