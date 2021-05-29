Global Helium Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on phase, end-user industry and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Helium market with company profiles of key players such as:

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom Company

Gulf Cryo

Iceblick, Ltd.

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group GmbH

Polish oil and Gas Company

Praxair Inc.

Qatar Gas

RasGas Company Limited

The Linde Group

Weil Group

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Phase:

Liquid

Gas

By End-User Industry:

Aviation

Aerospace

Electronics and Semiconductors

Nuclear Power

Healthcare

Others

By Applications:

Breathing Mixes (Used in Deep Sea Diving, Treating Asthma)

Cryogenics

Pressurizing and Purging

Welding

Other Applications

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Helium Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Helium Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Helium Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Helium Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Helium Market Analysis By Phase

Chapter 6 Helium Market Analysis By End-User Industry

Chapter 7 Helium Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Helium Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Helium Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Helium Industry

