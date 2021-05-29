Global Synthetic Biology Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Synthetic Biology market with company profiles of key players such as:

Amyris Inc.

DuPont

GenScript

Intrexon

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Novozymes

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Core Products

Enabling Products

By Technologies:

Genome Engineering

DNA Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Biological Components & Integrated Systems

By Applications:

Chemicals

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others (Biosecurity, R&D, Energy and Environment)

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Synthetic Biology Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Synthetic Biology Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Synthetic Biology Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Synthetic Biology Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Synthetic Biology Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Synthetic Biology Market Analysis By Technologies

Chapter 7 Synthetic Biology Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Synthetic Biology Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Synthetic Biology Companies

