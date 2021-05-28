Global Glycobiology Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, application and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Glycobiology market with company profiles of key players such as:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Group

Danaher Corp.

New England Biololabs

Prozyme Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Sigma Aldrich

Takara Bio.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Enzymes Glycosidases Neuraminidases Gycotransferases

Kits Glycan Release Kits Glycan Purification Kits Glycan Labeling Kits Other Kits

Instruments Antibody Arrays Lectin Arrays HPLC MALDI-TOF Mass Spectroscopy

Reagents Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides Glycoproteins



By Applications:

Drug discovery & development

Diagnostics

Oncology

Immunology

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies

Academic research institutes

Contract research organizations

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Glycobiology Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Glycobiology Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Glycobiology Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Glycobiology Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Glycobiology Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Glycobiology Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Glycobiology Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Glycobiology Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Glycobiology Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Glycobiology Industry

