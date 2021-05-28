Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Neuromodulation Devices market with company profiles of key players such as:

Biocontrol Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cyberonics, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc.

Neuropace, Inc.

Neurosigma, Inc.

Nevro Corporation

ST. Jude Medical, Inc.

Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology:

Internal Neuromodulation Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

External Neuromodulation Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)



By Applications:

Spinal Cord Stimulation Chronic Pain Failed Back Surgery Ischemia

Deep Brain Stimulation Parkinson’s disease Tremor Depression Others ( Alzheimer’s disease, Dystonia, Tourette syndrome)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Urine Incontinence Fecal Incontinence

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Epilepsy Others (Heart failure, Tinnitus)

Gastric Electrical Stimulation Gastroparesis Obesity

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Treatment Resistant Depression Others ( Stroke, Tinnitus)

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Depression Migraine Headache

Respiratory Electrical Stimulation Spinal Cord Injury



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Neuromodulation Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Neuromodulation Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Neuromodulation Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Neuromodulation Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Neuromodulation Devices Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Neuromodulation Devices Industry

