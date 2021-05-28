Global Companion Diagnostics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Companion Diagnostics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BiomÃ©rieux
- Biogenex Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- Ge Healthcare
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Technology:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR)
- Immunohistochemistry Test (IHC)
- In-Situ Hybridization Test (ISH)
- Others (Next-generation Sequencing, Multiplex Assay Test, Monoclonal Antibodies Test, and Cellular Immune Testing)
By Applications:
- Breast Cancer
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
- Colorectal Cancer (CRC)
- Melanoma Cancer
- Gastric Cancer
- Others (Neurology, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and Infectious Diseases)
By End-User:
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Reference Laboratories
- Others (Physicians, Hospitals, Academic Medical Centers, and Contract Research Organizations)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Companion Diagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Companion Diagnostics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Companion Diagnostics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Companion Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Companion Diagnostics Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Companion Diagnostics Industry
