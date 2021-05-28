Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Durable Medical Equipment market with company profiles of key players such as:

ArjoHuntleigh AB

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products Inc.

Hill Rom, Inc

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walker And Rollator Cranes And Crutches Door Openers Other Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices And Medical Furniture Commodes And Toilets Mattresses & Bedding Devices

Monitoring And Therapeutic Devices Blood Sugar Monitors Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Infusion Pumps Market Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Suction Pumps Traction Equipment Other Equipment



By End-Use:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Durable Medical Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Durable Medical Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Durable Medical Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Durable Medical Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Durable Medical Equipment Industry

