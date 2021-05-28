Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, navigation technology, application and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automated Guided Vehicle market with company profiles of key players such as:

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Baylo, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.,

Dematic Corp.

Egemin Automation, Inc.

EK Automation

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

JBT Corporation

KMH Systems, Inc.

Kollmorgen

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog Holding AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Tow Vehicle

Unit Load career

Pallet Truck

Forklift Truck

Others

By Navigation Technology:

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Natural Navigation

Vision Guided

By Application:

Logistics

Assembly and Packaging

By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Aerospace

Healthcare

Retail

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis By Navigation Technology

Chapter 7 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis By End-use Industry

Chapter 9 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Automated Guided Vehicle Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Automated Guided Vehicle Industry

