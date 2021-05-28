Global Active Protection System Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on platform, system types, and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Active Protection System market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Airbus Group
- Artis, LLC,
- Aselsan A.S.
- Israel Military Industries
- KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Rheinmetall AG
- SAAB AB
- Safran Electronics & Defence
- The Raytheon Company
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Platform:
- Naval
- Land
- Airborne
By System Types:
- Radar Decoy
- Electro-Optics Jammers
- Infrared Decoy
- Directed Energy
- Light Weapon Defense
- Rocket/Missile Based
- Others
By End-Users:
- Homeland Security
- Defense
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Active Protection System Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Active Protection System Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Active Protection System Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Active Protection System Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Active Protection System Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Active Protection System Market Analysis By System Types
Chapter 7 Active Protection System Market Analysis By End-Users
Chapter 8 Active Protection System Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Active Protection System Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Active Protection System Industry
