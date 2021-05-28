Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on resin type and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Covestro AG
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Ensinger GmbH
- Kaneka Corporation
- Polyone Corporation
- Royal DSM N.V.
- RTP Company\
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Resin Type:
- Polyamide
- Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)
- Polycarbonate
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- Polyetherimide
- Others
By End-Use Industry:
- Electrical & electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Analysis By Resin Type
Chapter 6 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Analysis By End-Use Industry
Chapter 7 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Thermally Conductive Plastics Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry
