Global Enterprise WLAN Market Research Report 2021-2026

The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, hardware, software, services and verticals.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Aerohive Networks
- Alcatel Lucent Enterprises
- Allied Telesis
- Aruba Networks
- Avaya
- Boingo Wireless
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Extreme Networks
- Fortinet
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks
- Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
- WiFi Spark
- ZTE Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Component:
- WLAN Hardware
- WLAN Software
- WLAN Services
By Hardware:
- Wireless Access Points
- AP Antennas
- Wireless LAN Controllers
- Multigigabit Switching
- Wireless Location Appliance
By Software:
- WLAN Analytics
- WLAN Security
- WLAN Management Software
By Services:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Verticals:
- It and Telecommunication
- Municipality and Public Infrastructure
- Logistics
- BFSI
- Education
- Healthcare
- Transport and Logistics
- Retail
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Enterprise WLAN Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Enterprise WLAN Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Enterprise WLAN Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Enterprise WLAN Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Enterprise WLAN Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 6 Enterprise WLAN Market Analysis By Hardware
Chapter 7 Enterprise WLAN Market Analysis By Software
Chapter 8 Enterprise WLAN Market Analysis By Services
Chapter 9 Enterprise WLAN Market Analysis By Verticals
Chapter 10 Enterprise WLAN Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Enterprise WLAN Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Enterprise WLAN Industry
