Global Commercial Building Automation Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, material type and end-use type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Commercial Building Automation market with company profiles of key players such as:

ABB Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

Johnson Controls International plc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type:

Power Supply UPS Battery Modules Others

Interfacing Components Router Couplers Others

Room Automation I/O Module Actuators & Actuators Module Controllers Others

HVAC Systems

Security and Surveillance

Illumination and Light Sensors

Others

By Material Type:

Lighting Control and Regulation

Interfacing and Inter-working with other Building Systems

Blind and Shutter Control

Temperature Control and Regulation

Energy and Load Management

Security and Fault Monitoring

Visualization and Remote Control

Monitoring, Reporting, Display

Others

By End-Use Type:

Offices

Retail

Hospitality Sector

Healthcare

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Commercial Building Automation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Commercial Building Automation Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Commercial Building Automation Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Commercial Building Automation Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Commercial Building Automation Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Commercial Building Automation Market Analysis By Material Type

Chapter 7 Commercial Building Automation Market Analysis By End-Use Type

Chapter 8 Commercial Building Automation Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Commercial Building Automation Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Commercial Building Automation Industry

