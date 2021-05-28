Global Polyamide Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, application and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Polyamide market with company profiles of key players such as:

AMETEK Westchester Plastics

Aquafil USA Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

DSM Company

DuPont Zytel HTN

Kuraray

National Plastics & Seals, Inc.

Polymer Technology & Services, LLC

Solvay

Others

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Polyamide 6,6

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66/6

Kevlar

Others

By Applications:

Moisture Absorbent

Chemical Resistant

Temperature Resistant

Aesthetic

Colorable

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging & Storage

Extrusion

Textile

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Polyamide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyamide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyamide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyamide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyamide Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Polyamide Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Polyamide Market Analysis By End-Use Industry

Chapter 8 Polyamide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Polyamide Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Polyamide Industry

