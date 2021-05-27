Global Thermal Paper Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Thermal Paper market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Appvion Incorporated
- Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.
- Hansol Paper
- Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.
- Jujo Thermal Limited
- Koehler Paper Group
- Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited
- NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc.
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- PM Company LLC
- Ricoh Company, Ltd.
- Rotolificio Bergamasco S.R.L.
- Siam Paper Public Company Limited
- Thermal Solutions International, Inc. (TSI)
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Technology:
- Direct Thermal
- Thermal Transfer
- Others
By Applications:
- POS
- Lottery & Gaming
- Tags & Label
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Thermal Paper Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Thermal Paper Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Thermal Paper Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Thermal Paper Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Thermal Paper Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Thermal Paper Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Thermal Paper Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Thermal Paper Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Thermal Paper Industry
